Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday that he will host a private screening of Roi Roi Binale, the final film of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, instead of attending a public show.

As theatres across Assam exclusively screen Garg’s posthumous magnum opus in an unprecedented statewide tribute this day , Sarma said that security and logistical concerns make it difficult for him to join audiences in cinemas.

“If I venture to a cinema, my 26 securities inevitably disrupts the public, causing unnecessary crowds and inconvenience,” Sarma told reporters on Friday.

“Thus, I’ll arrange a private screening any suitable day at Jonaki Cinema Hall with my near and dear ones.”

Reflecting on the singer’s enduring legacy, he added, “Zubeen belongs to every Assamese heart our tribute must be heartfelt, not disruptive.”

Known for blending governance with cultural advocacy, Sarma has often attended issue-driven film screenings from The Kashmir Files to The Kerala Story as part of his outreach to the public. His decision to privately view Roi Roi Binale, however, stands apart as a quiet, personal homage to an artist whose voice shaped the soul of Assam.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government would donate its entire GST share from ticket sales to Garg’s Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, calling it “a humble tribute to a man who gave his life to Assam’s culture.”

Across Assam, every cinema has paused other releases to showcase Roi Roi Binale, a musical love drama about a blind artist’s journey through love and identity in post-conflict Assam.

Conceived, written, composed, and performed by Garg himself, and directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, the film has broken Assamese box-office records with pre-sales exceeding Rs 50 lakh.

Early morning screenings, some starting as early as 4:30 a.m., drew emotional crowds who queued overnight in a heartfelt farewell to the singer-actor.

Expanding across 80 screens in Assam and 40 more nationwide, the release marks the widest distribution in Assamese cinema history, resonating deeply with audiences and critics alike.

As Roi Roi Binale continues to play to sold-out halls and its songs dominate digital platforms, Zubeen Garg’s final creation endures as both a cinematic milestone and a collective elegy a moving testament to a life that sang for Assam until its very last note.