Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, “I spoke to the High Commissioner of Singapore, His Excellency Simon Wong, and requested a detailed enquiry into the circumstances leading to the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Excellency has assured me of complete cooperation in this regard.”

Authorities in Singapore are expected to provide full cooperation in the investigation as preparations continue for the repatriation of Garg’s body to India.

The singer had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East India Festival, but reports on the circumstances of the incident remain conflicting.

Festival organisers initially stated that Garg died while scuba diving after experiencing breathing difficulties.