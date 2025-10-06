Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government will soon release the gist of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report regarding Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan, along with selected annexed documents.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “We are planning to announce the details on a large scale. Since he is also the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, people across the country should know the actual character.”

The SIT, formed on February 17 following a state cabinet decision, was tasked with investigating activities of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his associates. The cabinet resolution had linked Sheikh to Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, a British national.

The SIT submitted its report to Sarma on September 10. At that time, the Chief Minister had described the findings as “startling facts.” On Monday, he reiterated that the report is “very damning and damaging” but clarified that the full report could not be released publicly due to confidential details and statements from multiple individuals. However, the government plans to share a summary along with relevant annexed documents.

Sarma explained that the release was delayed due to the death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore under suspicious circumstances on September 19.

The issue has intensified political tensions in the state, with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress clashing repeatedly. Gogoi has denied any links to Pakistan, stating that his visit to the country in 2013 was related to his wife’s work on a climate change project.

Sarma also criticised Gogoi’s family, pointing out that his two children hold British passports, which he claimed reflects anti-national tendencies.

Rejecting the allegations, Gogoi said, “This subject is being used to defame me by the ruling party. This is a C-grade movie and will be a big flop when the SIT submits its report.”