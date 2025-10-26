Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, October 26, highlighted the importance of honoring the state’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, through his music, art, and creative work, rather than associating him with alcohol.

Speaking about the ongoing discussions over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for “Zubeen Khetra,” the memorial dedicated to the late singer, the Chief Minister said, “Will we keep Zubeen Garg alive through music or through alcohol? Some unruly people want to keep him alive through alcohol, but the 3.5 crore people of Assam want to celebrate him through his musical creations.”

Sarma said that while a few people link Zubeen’s legacy with alcohol, most of his fans want to honor him through his songs, the nahar flower, and other Assamese cultural traditions.

Elaborating on his stance, he added, “Some have argued that indigenous people also consume alcohol. But indigenous communities do not drink alcohol, they consume heritage drinks like Xaaj, Apong, or Rohi, which are part of cultural traditions. These drinks are served to celebrate culture, unlike whisky or rum, which require government permission to sell.”

The Chief Minister called on Zubeen’s true fans to support the government’s plan to build a grand memorial in his name, which could serve as a temple or pilgrimage site to honor his cultural contributions.

But Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi responded firmly, saying the state government should not interfere with traditional tribute practices.

“We will not allow any interference with traditional rites while paying tribute to Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi stated. “Offering traditional tributes, including those involving alcohol, is part of our cultural right. The Chief Minister should respect these customs instead of undermining them.”