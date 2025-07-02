Guwahati: A tragic industrial accident at the Star Cement plant in Assam‘s Chamata Pathar of Sonapur on Tuesday resulted in the death of one worker and injuries to five other workers.

The deceased has been identified as Shiva Tiwari, 25, an engineer working in the coal mill section of the plant who hailed from Raghurai Nagar, Bihar.

Preliminary reports indicate that coal dust suddenly erupted from the mill during operations, reportedly causing suffocation by entering the workers’ noses and mouths. Officials are still investigating the exact cause of the incident.

Doctors at the hospital began emergency treatment immediately upon the engineer’s arrival. Despite CPR and resuscitation efforts, he was declared dead shortly after.

Meanwhile, among the five workers, police identified the three injured workers as Satya Sarkar, Prasanna Medhi, and Ranjit Bordoloi.

The injured workers received initial medical care at the site before being transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

However, 39-year-old Medhi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to the severity of his condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether any negligence or safety lapses led to the accident.