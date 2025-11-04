Bajali: The Assam Bajali DSR-approved Owner Mining Committee alleged that rampant illegal ordinary clay mining across the district is severely affecting the operations of legally permitted units authorized by the Geology Department.

While only 12 mining units have official permission to operate, several unlicensed groups are reportedly extracting large quantities of clay, selling it at lower rates, and undercutting legitimate businesses.

Committee members stated that these illegal activities cause environmental degradation and lead to financial losses for lawful traders who follow regulations and pay taxes.

They appealed to the Bajali district administration to take action against the violators. “If illegal mining continues unchecked, many legal operators will be forced to shut down,” one committee representative said.

The committee also urged the government to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure that only authorized units operate in the district.