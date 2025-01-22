Assam: Concern over journalist's arrest after reporting hit-and-run case

Guwahati: The Guwahati Press Club has condemned the arrest of local journalist Abdul Majan, who reported on a hit-and-run case in Sootea, Assam allegedly involving the son of a prominent politician.

Majan, a journalist from Sootea in Sonitpur was taken into custody on Monday night after a countercase was filed against him for allegedly false reporting.

He was granted bail after being presented in court.

However, his arrest was condemned by the Guwahati Press Club.

It was further alleged that the Assam Police have been systematically harassing working journalists for years.

Club President Susmita Goswami and General Secretary Sanjay Roy stated that the police administration has been using various pretexts to physically and mentally torture journalists.

This incident has raised concerns about press freedom and the safety of journalists in Assam.

It may be mentioned that the Mazan had reported son of Sootea MLA, Padma Hazarika was involved in a ‘hit-and-run’ offence.

Abul Mazan had reported the news based on the allegations however, he was later arrested in a counter case where he was accused false reporting.

Akhil Gogoi wrote on Facebook, “The journalist was arrested for a ‘serious crime’ of reporting the HIT&RUN allegations of the MLA’s son.”

He referred the act as a ‘police rule’

However, Padma Hazarika refuting the report of his son being involved in the incident said, “I am surprised to see the cheap politics that has started over the unexpected accident that happened in Nagshankar in our constituency on January 19.”

He added, “It is especially unfortunate that fellow MLA Akhil Gogoi has made comments on social media about the arrest of a journalist of a web portal who deliberately involved my son who was in the hostel of Tezpur University at the time of the accident.”

Hazarika said that the “unspeakable words” he has used to protect a journalist who has “mentally harassed” a student by presenting “false news” are his “inherent religion” and it is wrong to expect more from him.

“I have been an MLA for five terms with the blessings of the people of my constituency. I don’t need the certificates of people like you. You have been running the mafia kingdom and became an MLA by shielding simple farmers in the name of Krishak Mukti (farmer liberation). Now, at least, it is better to leave those previous jumps and try to keep the respect as an MLA”, Hazarika said targetting Akhil Gogoi.

Hazarika added, “We have always had and will always have respect for the media and journalists but it is doubtful why you have so much compassion to protect a person who not only mentally harassed a student in the name of politics but also incited the bereaved family of the victim.”