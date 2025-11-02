Guwahati: Political tension in Assam intensified as Congress leaders launched a strong attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of spreading misinformation about MP Gaurav Gogoi and attempting to divert public attention from the Zubeen Garg case.

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia alleged that the Chief Minister has been repeatedly making baseless statements about Gogoi’s 2024 Pakistan visit only to remain in the media spotlight.

“From September 10 till now, he has continued referencing the same issue just to stay politically visible. If he really has proof, he should place it before the people,” Saikia said.

Saikia further accused the Chief Minister of using Zubeen Garg’s death to shift focus from core governance issues.

“By making sensational comments about the FIR related to Zubeen’s alleged murder, the Chief Minister is trying to hide the truth behind the incident. Such remarks are irresponsible and politically motivated,” he added.

Meanwhile, APCC vice president Naba Talukdar questioned the delay in publishing the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report that the Chief Minister had promised to release by September 10.

“Even as November begins, the report is still missing, and now he says it will come out in December. This is just a tactic to mislead people,” Talukdar said.

Talukdar claimed that the government lacks credible evidence against Gogoi. “If there’s proof of Pakistan links, why suppress it? This concerns national security. Concealment only raises suspicion about the Chief Minister’s intentions,” he remarked.

He also accused the government of using SITs as political tools to divert public attention.

“By delaying the report, the Chief Minister indirectly helps Pakistan. If Gogoi is guilty, take action, or admit there’s no evidence,” Talukdar said.

Concluding his remarks, Talukdar said that the government’s actions amount to a betrayal of public trust.

“Zubeen Garg’s soul will never forgive those who used his death for political gain. His songs once lifted the BJP, but the same government has failed to ensure justice,” he added.