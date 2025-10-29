Guwahati: A Congress leader has triggered a political storm across Assam’s Barak Valley allegedly singing Amar Sonar Bangla, Ami Tomay Bhalobasi, the national anthem of Bangladesh at a Congress Seva Dal executive meeting in Sribhumi.

Bidhu Bhushan Das, hailing from Bhanga in Sribhumi district and former chairperson of the district Seva Dal unit, started his address at the meeting held at Indira Bhavan, the local Congress office, “with the rendition of the song written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1905 during the first partition of Bengal under British rule.”

Congress’s priorities are clearly anti-India.



At a Congress Seva Dal event in Assam’s Barak Valley, senior Congress leader Bidhu Bhushan Das was seen singing “Amar Sonar Bangla” — the national anthem of Bangladesh!



Stunned silence by Rahul Gandhi & Assam Congress, as this has… pic.twitter.com/tJoNDcLWDG — Pradeep Bhandari(?????? ??????)?? (@pradip103) October 29, 2025

Also Read: Assam: Key ULFA (I) rebel surrenders in Tinsukia after joint operation

The move has stirred a row from quarters and led to intense debate on social media.

On TuesdayAssam Minister Krishnendu Paul confirmed that he had received reports of a Congress leader singing Bangladesh’s national anthem at a party gathering.

“Congress can do anything. Everything in that party is bizarre they don’t even know what to sing or when,” remarked Paul in Sribhumi.

He added “that he would examine the video footage and request police intervention to investigate the matter thoroughly.”

Congress leaders have refuted the controversy, calling it “politically motivated”.