Guwahati: The controversy over unauthorized construction on Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) General Management (GM) plots in Digboi has intensified, with fresh revelations, allegations of negligence, and growing public concern.

The matter surrounding GM Plot No. 666, located to the east of Digboi Janata Talkies Hall, has further escalated following new claims by one of the legal heirs of Late Adharam Singh.

Though the construction on the disputed plot is currently stalled, the demarcation of the jointly leased land is still pending, adding to confusion over ownership and legal authority.

Official land records confirm that the plot is jointly registered in the names of Late Adharam Singh and the Indian Oil Corporation. Despite this, unauthorized construction had begun on the site, prompting complaints and media scrutiny.

Addressing the media at the Digboi Journalists’ Union office, Rakesh Kumar Singh, one of the legal heirs of Late Adharam Singh, made several startling allegations.

He stated that Civil Suit No. 25/95 relating to the properties of Late Adharam Singh has been sub judice since 1975, and therefore questioned how construction on a legally disputed property was permitted at all.

Also Read: Assam: Two elephants found dead at Digboi, Joypur

Stressing that the land is not in the name of any single individual, he demanded transparency, stating: “If permission for construction was taken, then who granted it and on what grounds? This must be disclosed.”

Singh further claimed that, despite the ongoing legal dispute, the wife of another legal heir, Deepak Singh, has been maintaining control over the disputed land and allegedly allowing construction by others or undertaking construction herself without any valid permission from the concerned authorities.

He said such actions raise serious concerns over possible misuse of influence and procedural lapses during a period when the matter remains unresolved in court.

In an effort to expose irregularities and suspected unauthorized transactions, Singh revealed that he had filed multiple RTI applications seeking information from the Digboi Municipal Board (DMB).

However, even after almost a year, no response has been provided. He alleged that he personally followed up several times, yet the replies are still pending. According to him, the RTI documents are “lying on the table of Municipal Engineer Bikash Gogoi,” awaiting action.

It has emerged that the complainant had also earlier emailed the then AOD (HR) official, Kamal Baumatary, informing him about the unauthorized construction on GM Plot No. 666 and requesting immediate intervention. However, no effective action followed at the time, further fuelling public dissatisfaction over the perceived administrative inaction.

Most surprisingly, an official of the AOD Land & Revenue Department, in a recent response to a North East Now reporter, stated that the said plot does not belong to AOD. This response has shocked residents and raised concerns about possible misinformation, given that land records categorically reflect the joint lease status of the plot in the names of IOC and Late Adharam Singh.

Following media questioning and increasing public pressure, the Assam Oil Division (AOD) management has now initiated steps to verify the status of the land.

AOD has written to the Circle Officer and the Assam Revenue Department, requesting official demarcation and record clarification of the jointly leased land, marking the first formal move by AOD to prevent further ambiguity and unauthorized developments.

Earlier, notices were served by both the AOD authority and the Digboi Municipal Board to the occupants of the land.

The Digboi Municipal Board issued formal notices to Raj Singh and Smti. Puspa Singh vide communication reference DIG MB/II-V BP/898 (A), directing them to immediately stop the ongoing construction and to refrain from carrying out any further work without lawful permission.

As the dispute gathers momentum, the public is demanding a transparent probe, accountability from AOD and municipal authorities, and strict enforcement to safeguard IOC-owned land from further unauthorized encroachment, commercial exploitation, and potential collusion.