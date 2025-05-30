North Lakhimpur: The streak of fake notes and counterfeit currencies returned to Lakhimpur’s Bangalmora in Assam after a lull of several years with the recovery of almost Rs 10 lakh of 500 denomination by police today.

Police from Laluk Police Station in Assam, after a tip-off, intercepted a car near Laluk today afternoon, which in turn tried to evade.

After a long chase, police were able to stop the car, a Wagon R with registration number AS 12 X 7900 in Tini Thengia area under Bangalmora Police Outpost.

Police recovered a counterfeit amount of Rs 7.70 lakhs, consisting of 500 denomination from the possession of the person inside the car.

The person has been identified as Sahidul Islam of No. 1 Ahmedpur village of Bangalmora. Two mobile phones were also recovered from the accused.

It may be mentioned that the entire Bangalmora area under Laluk and Bihpuria Police Station has earned the dubious distinction of being the epicentre of fake gold and counterfeit currencies over a long period of time.

However, sustained media campaigns and police operations have checked its proliferation considerably in recent times. Today’s recovery once again indicates its resurgence in the area.