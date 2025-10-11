Guwahati: A brave Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam’s Nagaon district, HC/GD Mahendra Laskar, made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during an encounter with extremists in Jharkhand, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The fallen soldier, known for his courage and dedication, was part of an anti-insurgency operation when he sustained fatal injuries.

His sacrifice has evoked deep grief and pride across Assam, with tributes pouring in from all corners of the state.

“Condolences to the family of braveheart HC/GD Mahendra Laskar of CRPF from Nagaon who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Jharkhand. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief. The nation will remember his sacrifice with gratitude. Om Shanti ” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X on Saturday.

As the nation mourns his death, the words of Scottish poet Thomas Campbell echo deeply ,a reminder that every martyr’s blood nurtures the roots of liberty and peace.

Preparations are underway to bring Laskar’s mortal remains to his native village in Nagaon, where he will be laid to rest with full state honours. Emotional and heartfelt scenes are expected as family members, friends, and fellow villagers gather to pay their final respects to the valiant soldier who gave his life for the nation.

Security officials saluted Laskar’s bravery, stating that his courage and devotion to duty will continue to inspire generations of CRPF personnel and citizens alike.

Assam and entire India stands united in grief and pride honouring a son who lived and died for the tricolour.