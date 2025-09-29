Tinsukia: Aali aali chah ker Bagan ;

Mor dhoni kene jabo chhoir ke Aasam

( A song by Zubeen Garg most popular among tea-tribes in upper Assam)

The heart of Upper Assam is no longer quiet. In Tinsukia, where Zubeen Garg’s songs once echoed through tea gardens and marketplaces, grief has erupted into a people’s revolt.

“I used to hum Zubeen’s songs while plucking tea leaves. Now every leaf feels heavy without his voice. We need the truth,” said Maya Tanti, a tea garden worker near Doomdooma, clutching a candle in her hand.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has flooded the district with massive posters and hoardings under the banner #JusticeForZubeen, transforming streets, squares, and bus stands into shrines of remembrance and resistance.

Across Tinsukia, Doomdooma, and Jonai, residents are gathering at these sites — lighting candles, offering flowers, and raising slogans. For many, Garg was not just an artist but a brother, a friend, and the soul of Assam.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s wife demands justice, blames negligence for his death

“For us students, he was inspiration. His words taught us courage. That courage now pushes us to demand justice,” said Rahul Saikia, a college student from Tinsukia town, as his friends pasted fresh posters along the railway station wall.

Even shopkeepers joined in. At a busy corner in Tinsukia bazaar, posters of Garg were framed with marigold garlands.

“We close our shutters early these days, but not before saluting our Zubeen da. We will not rest until his soul gets justice,” said Amit Agarwal, a small trader.

AASU leaders, visibly moved by the outpouring, called Tinsukia the “heartbeat of the movement.” “From this district, our roar will echo across Assam and beyond. Zubeen belongs to every Assamese, and his death must not remain a mystery,” an AASU coordinator declared.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues their intensive probe. Multiple FIRs, forensic reports, and financial documents are under scrutiny. Actor Nishita Goswami, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and manager Siddhartha Sharma have already been summoned. While officials suggest Goswami’s role is largely informational, SIT insists all angles including negligence or foul play are being examined.

With public pressure peaking, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that the case could be escalated to the CBI if the SIT’s findings fall short.

But here in Tinsukia , the eastern most corner of Assam people are not waiting. They are already writing their verdict on walls, posters, and in their chants: “Zubeen lives in us and his justice will be our fight.”

Tinsukia is five hundred kilometres from capital Guwahati.