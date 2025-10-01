Guwahati: Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), Harmeet Singh, on Tuesday assured the public that the ongoing investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg is progressing steadily and within the bounds of the law.

Speaking to reporters, Singh urged citizens to maintain faith in the authorities and allow the legal process to unfold without interference.

“The investigation is on the right track. We are committed to delivering justice. Please allow us to work as per legal procedures,” said DGP Singh, addressing growing public concern surrounding the high-profile case.

Public attention intensified after the police arrested two key figures, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, in connection with the case. Officials confirmed that both individuals are now in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for 14 days.

On Wednesday, security personnel escorted Mahanta and Sharma to the residence of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at Alpana Apartment in Guwahati’s Geetanagar area.

Following the hearing, the CJM granted the SIT permission to hold the duo for further interrogation.

Authorities brought Mahanta to Assam after detaining him in Singapore and routing him through Delhi, while Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager, has also remained under investigation since their detention.

Authorities maintain that both are vital to understanding the circumstances surrounding the singer’s sudden demise.

The Assam Police and SIT have reaffirmed their commitment to conduct a thorough, transparent, and lawful investigation, assuring the public that they will leave no stone unturned in pursuing the truth.