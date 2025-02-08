Assam: Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival Concludes

Dibrugarh: The second edition of the Dibrugarh University International Literature Festival (DUILF) concluded today, marking a significant milestone in Northeast India’s literary landscape.

The festival brought together around 120 distinguished authors from 23 countries at the university, located in the easternmost part of the country.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking at the concluding event, which had Africa as its central theme, Guinea-Bissauan author Abdulai Sila remarked, “We have special feelings about Indians. There are Indians everywhere in Africa.” He highlighted the cultural connections between India and Africa and expressed joy that students of Dibrugarh University were learning more about Africa through the festival’s sessions.

Sila also praised the enthusiastic participation of students and faculty in the 50 sessions held over four days. The festival was jointly organized by the Foundation of Culture, Arts and Literature (FOCAL) and Dibrugarh University.

UK author Ann Morgan, who also participated in the festival’s inaugural edition last year, said she was delighted to return. She described the festival as “truly international” due to the active involvement of students in such an intellectual exercise. Referring to the wide representation of authors, she stated, “Such a level-playing field is rarely seen in some so-called international literary festivals.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

FOCAL trustee Kalyan Chakravarthy, who is also the Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam, noted, “Perhaps this is the only university hosting a literature festival at such a scale.” He commended students for their engagement and mentioned that the Assam government has declared 2025 as the Year of Reading, supporting various libraries as part of the initiative. “FOCAL will remain committed to taking this movement further,” he added.

Prof. Surajit Borkotokey of Dibrugarh University emphasized the university’s efforts in making the festival a success and ensuring the comfort of its guests. He also highlighted the university’s inclusivity, with 40 international students, most of whom are from African nations.

At the valedictory ceremony, FOCAL trustees—including Chakravarthy, Padma Bhushan awardee filmmaker Jahnu Baruah, retired IAS officer VB Pyarelal, noted author Dhruba Hazarika, Dibrugarh University Registrar Paramananda Sonowal, and festival chief coordinator Rahul Jain—felicitated the participating authors.

A mesmerizing Sattriya dance performance by renowned dancer Usharani Baishya captivated the audience, followed by vibrant musical performances by students of Dibrugarh University and African students. The festival concluded on a high note with an energetic Bihu performance.

The final day encapsulated the festival’s theme, “Bridging Worlds Through Words,” through critical discussions on translation, security, and creative expression. In a groundbreaking session, Turkish diplomat-author Firat Sunel and Uzbek writer Hamid Ismailov engaged with South African novelist Shubnum Khan in “The Angst of Writers Across Continents,” discussing literature’s intersection with political upheaval and cultural displacement.

Another highlight was “Shyam Benegal: A Tribute,” where internationally acclaimed Assamese filmmaker Jahnu Barua, in conversation with Vivek Menezes and Arjun Sengupta, provided insights into how regional storytelling has evolved from written words to visual narratives.

A pioneering panel featuring former police chiefs Jayanto Narayan Choudhury and Meeran Chadha Borwankar explored the delicate balance between security narratives and creative freedom, drawing parallels between law enforcement and literary expression. This session attracted significant interest from policy researchers and creative writers.

The festival also broke new ground with its “Military Literature” focus, featuring Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Konsam Himalay Singh and Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita, who provided rare insights into leadership and conflict through a literary lens. Their sessions drew over 2,000 attendees, including defense personnel and civilians.

Distinguished linguist Gaston Dorren, along with Assamese literary giant Kuladhar Saikia, led a compelling discussion on endangered languages and their literary heritage. The session concluded with the announcement of a new translation initiative for the endangered languages of Northeast India.

Reflecting on the festival’s impact, Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Jiten Hazarika stated, “DUILF 2025 has exceeded expectations in fostering literary dialogue between Northeast India and the global community.” He added that the festival has not only placed Dibrugarh University on the global literary map but also created a sustainable model for promoting regional literature while fostering international cultural exchange.