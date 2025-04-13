Assam: Digboi College set to open Dr. Ambedkar study centre

Digboi: Digboi College (Autonomous) in Assam’s Tinsukia district is set to open the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Centre in the college premises to promote and disseminate the philosophy, research, and legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar -the father of Indian constitution.

Speaking to the reporter for the pivotal development on Saturday, the visionary founder of the Anita Das Memorial Educational Centre, Gopal Chandra Das stated that the study centre will promote and disseminate the philosophy, research, and legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar -the father of the Indian constitution.

‘To initiate the initial process an amount of Rs 25000 out of assured one lakh financial assistance was handed over formally to college authority’, Das informed

He further stated that the ADNEC trust will also extend an annual grant of ?20,000 to bolster the centre’s activities.

Stating the broader national movement Das asserted that various academic institutions across India have been establishing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Centers to promote and disseminate his philosophy, research, and legacy, Das asserted.

These centers aim to engage students, faculty, and the community in understanding Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions to various fields, including constitutionalism, social reform, and economics, and to explore their contemporary relevance, Das added.

Significantly, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, located in present-day Madhya Pradesh.

Belonging to a Dalit family, he experienced caste-based discrimination from a young age. Despite these challenges, he remained undeterred and chose education as his means to combat social injustice.

As the first Law Minister of independent India, he was instrumental in framing the Constitution, embedding civil liberties and advocating for affirmative action to uplift marginalized communities.

Recognizing his dedication and profound impact on the nation, numerous colleges across India have been establishing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Study Centres to promote and disseminate his philosophy, research, and legacy.