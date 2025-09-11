Digboi: The Digboi Community Health Centre (CHC) in Assam, the primary healthcare hub for the region, struggles to function effectively due to an acute shortage of doctors.

As a result, hundreds of patients visiting the facility daily grapple with inadequate medical attention.

The centre serves not only Digboi but also patients from Pengri, Bordumsa, and nearby areas, increasing the pressure.

On Friday, a heavy rush of patients overwhelmed the CHC again. However, only one doctor attended to the large crowd.

Long queues of elderly people, women, children, and students stretched outside the consultation chamber, with many forced to wait for hours in the scorching heat.

Several patients, disappointed and exhausted, had no choice but to return home without treatment.

Patients report that this situation occurs routinely. Despite arriving early in the morning, they often endure long waits and, in many cases, leave without seeing a doctor due to the unmanageable crowd.

Local residents have voiced their concerns and urged the Health Ministry and district health authorities to address the matter urgently and provide a permanent solution to the crisis.

When contacted, a member of the hospital management committee admitted that the doctor shortage makes it extremely difficult to run the centre smoothly.

With patient inflow far exceeding available resources, the lone doctor on duty rarely gets a moment’s rest. The official further revealed:

“Despite repeated efforts, doctors refuse to join the centre, which has worsened the situation.”