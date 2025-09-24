Guwahati: The Chemists and Druggists Association (CHDA) of Assam has sought action against leaders of two groups, who disrupted their annual meeting following the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg.

The association’s office-bearers claimed the protesters misrepresented their actions and interfered with their work to ensure the supply of emergency medicine during a spontaneous state-wide shutdown.

The CHDA’s annual meeting, which began on September 19, was interrupted on its second day, September 20, at the Pragjyotish Cultural Centre in Guwahati. A state-wide shutdown occurred after news of Zubeen Garg’s death, with all offices, schools, and shops closing as a mark of respect.

According to CHDA office-bearer Dilip Goswami, the meeting was crucial for discussing how to supply emergency medicine during the unannounced shutdown.

“The CHDA meeting had begun on the second day with a tribute to the late artiste,” he said.

However, protesters accused the association of disrespecting the singer’s memory by continuing their meeting and allegedly hosting a banquet with meat and fish.

“The claims that we were disrespecting Zubeen Garg and hosted a banquet with meat and fish are absolutely false. This is a conspiracy by some dishonest and opportunistic individuals who are exploiting the public’s grief for their own gain,” Goswami said.

He said that the CHDA shares the public’s respect for Zubeen Garg and that the protesters were “opportunists” who were “making a fuss” by pretending to be devout fans.

“While we all share immense respect for Zubeen Garg, these opportunists are simply making a fuss by pretending to be ‘too much of a Zubin lover.’ The police and administration must take action against them,” he said.

The CHDA has named the two leaders allegedly involved in the disruption and has urged police and administrative authorities to take appropriate action.