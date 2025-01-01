Guwahati: A man was arrested on New Year’s Eve after he allegedly assaulted a policeman at Moran in Dibrugarh, Assam.

The police said the man was drunk and had reportedly assaulted an on-duty constable.

The accused was identified as Jitendra Gogoi, a resident of Lengeri No 2 in Dibrugarh.

He was charged with parking his vehicle in a no-parking zone in Moran which had led to severe traffic congestion.

However, as the constable identified Habibur Rahman took a picture of the car parked wrongly, the man took out some kind of weapon and assaulted him severely.

Rahman called up a police team to rescue him.

Gogoi had also hurled abuse at the policeman.

After the local police apprehended him, it was found that he was drunk. Police said that the man was drunk with 287mg/100ml of alcohol which is over the permissible limit for driving.