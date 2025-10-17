Guwahati: Assam has secured a prominent position in the newly released State Mining Readiness Index (SMRI), ranking among the top three states in Category B.

This achievement places Assam alongside Goa and Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the state’s focus on enhancing exploration, operationalizing mines, and ensuring sustainable mining practices.

According to a press release issued on October 16, the SMRI, developed as part of the Union Budget 2025-26, aims to foster reforms in the mining sector.

It evaluates states’ performance in non-coal mineral development, considering factors such as auction performance, exploration efforts, and the efficiency of bringing mines into operation.

Additionally, the index assesses the environmental and social sustainability of mining activities.

The index categorizes states into three groups based on their mineral resources:

Category A: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat ranked the highest.

Category B: Assam, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh led this group.

Category C: Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Tripura topped the rankings.

Earlier this year, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) identified Assam as one of the country’s most mineral-rich regions.

The GSI’s 2025 reports, titled “Geological Potential of Northeast India” and “Exploration Blocks Ready for Auction in NER”, highlighted vast deposits of rare earth elements, iron ore, limestone, graphite, vanadium, and silica. Notable reserves include:

28.8 million tonnes of rare earth-rich syenite in Karbi Anglong.

1,490 million tonnes of limestone in Dima Hasao.

18.29 million tonnes of iron ore in Dhubri.

The discovery of these mineral reserves has sparked interest from major mining firms, but it has also raised concerns regarding land acquisition, displacement, and the rights of indigenous and rural communities.

As the state moves forward with its mining initiatives, these challenges remain critical factors to address.

This new recognition in the SMRI reflects Assam’s growing efforts to modernize its mining sector while balancing development with environmental and social considerations.