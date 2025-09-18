Guwahati: In an effort to tackle the rising challenges of human elephant conflict (HEC) in Assam, conservation NGO Aaranyak, with support from the SBI Foundation, organised a community outreach programme in Jartaluk village of Tamulpur district.

“This initiative is about building coexistence strategies that communities themselves can own and sustain,” said an Aaranyak representative.

The programme, held earlier this week, saw active participation from more than 60 residents representing six neighbouring villages.

The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Baksa Forest Division and the Range Officer of Batabari Range also joined the session, underlining the urgency of community forest department collaboration in mitigating HEC.

The outreach aimed to deepen public understanding of elephant ecology, including their behaviour, habitat needs, and the environmental pressures such as shrinking forests and food scarcity that drive elephants into human settlements.

Villagers shared firsthand accounts of crop raids and property damage, highlighting the need for practical, community-based solutions.

To enhance local preparedness, the Aaranyak team introduced simple and low-cost mitigation measures. Seven high-powered torchlights were distributed among volunteers in Jartaluk to aid nighttime vigilance, a step expected to improve both human safety and elephant movement management.

The session was facilitated by team members Rabiya Daimari, Abhijit Saikia, Abhilasha Boruah, Bistirna Burhagohain, Jiban Chetry, Jaugashar Basumatary, and Rupam Gayari.

With Assam remaining one of the key human elephant conflict hotspots in the country, initiatives like these are being seen as crucial to fostering safer communities while ensuring the protection of elephants, a keystone species in the region’s biodiversity.