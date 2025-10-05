Guwahati: Assam’s Chandmari police, on October 4, arrested eight individuals in connection with the murder of Abhinash Rajak.

The arrested have been identified as Raju Dutta, Gopal Das, Basant Basfor, Bishal Chakraborty, Biju Sil, Ramen Dakua, Subhendra Sekhar Roy, and Baran Chakraborty.

All of them are members of the Kalibari Durga Puja Committee in Bamunimaidam.

Police reported that these individuals were present at the scene during the incident and incited others to attack the victim.

They also attempted to destroy evidence following the attack. Authorities confirmed that all suspects were intoxicated when the group assaulted Abhinash Rajak near the Bamunimaidam railway colony late at night on October 2.

The attack reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the playing of Zubeen Garg’s songs.

Approximately ten other suspects, including the main accused, remain at large. The victim had set up a temporary shop near the Kalibari Durga Puja pandal for the Durga Puja festival, and the attack occurred as he was returning home.

Chandmari Police have registered a lynching case in connection with the incident. DCP Amitabh Basumatary noted that no eyewitnesses came forward to report the crime to authorities.