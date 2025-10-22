Guwahati: A social media post on Tuesday night by 81-year-old Amulya Khataniar, a resident of Chaliha Nagar in Tinsukia, has stirred public concern after he described the “terrifying sound of bombs” being set off in his neighbourhood even after 10 p.m., violating night-time noise and safety regulations.

“For the last two nights, deafening explosions have been going off in Chaliha Nagar after 10 p.m. I am forced to sit with both ears covered. The administration seems unconcerned,” Khataniar wrote, lamenting the situation that has persisted “since Monday night.”

The people were celebrating Deepawali festival for the last two nights.

Khataniar’s post reflects not just frustration over law-and-order lapses but also a deeper sense of cultural displacement. Expressing concern about the area’s changing demographic texture, he remarked, “Although it’s called Chaliha Nagar, one might as well call it Mini Rajasthan now. Assamese families have sold their land willingly not under pressure because they wanted quick money. That is the tragedy of Assamese character. As a result, we are now a minority in our own neighbourhood.”

While the post does not directly link the disturbances to any political or communal issue, the veteran citizen clarified, “I am intentionally avoiding the topic of Zubeen Garg because that would only worsen matters.”

The legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on 19th September 2025 while swimming in the sea in mysterious circumstances only at the age of 52.

The entire Assam is still mourning his sudden and suspicious demise.

Local residents have echoed his concern, saying that illegal fireworks and loud bomb-like crackers have become a nightly nuisance, particularly during festival periods, with no visible police intervention despite repeated complaints.

” I am heart patient. Such high decibel noise make me sick. The music and programmes on loud noise add more physical and mental harassment,” said Atul Gogoi , a resident of Doomdooma.

“#Govt Of Assam# Please ban bursting of fire crackers on the main road and right in the middle of the road…Diwali is a private affair, not a public display..Also throwing crackers away from your home to a neighbour’s home is not acceptable…” Wrote another citizen .

However, a long queue of patients with eyes infections and injuries due to firecrackers seen in hospitals .

Pollution levels has gone high in the last two days.

Authorities are yet to respond officially, but the incident has reignited conversations about urban as well as rural noise pollution, local administration’s negligence, and the silent transformation of Assamese localities under market pressures.

Khataniar’s heartfelt words written not in anger but in sorrow now stand as a sobering reflection on both civic indifference and cultural vulnerability in Assam’s evolving urban landscape.