Guwahati: Assam eviction drive: The Golaghat district administration, along with the Forest Department, is preparing to carry out a large-scale eviction operation in Assam’s Negheribill, located along the Merapani border, on August 8.

Authorities plan to clear approximately 300 bighas of encroached forest land, which is currently home to around 205 families.

Following the announcement of the eviction date, tension escalated across the area. Panic spread rapidly after Assam Chief Secretary M.K. Yadav reaffirmed the state’s stance during a press briefing in Sarupathar on August 2.

Since then, an estimated 80% of residents in Negheribill have begun vacating the area, dismantling their temporary homes and moving out with their belongings. Several families reportedly sold off household items at minimal prices in a rush to relocate before the eviction team arrives.

Meanwhile, around 40 families have approached the Gauhati High Court, requesting an extension of the eviction deadline. The court granted them temporary relief, but district officials confirmed that the eviction will move forward for the rest of the area as planned.

Local sources reported that Negheribill now resembles a ghost village, with only a few families making last-minute preparations to leave. Speaking to the media, the village head said, “People began moving out right after the administration’s announcement. Many have already left, while others are still packing. We only hope the eviction takes place peacefully without conflict.”

Officials clarified that the eviction follows due legal process, citing multiple notices and warnings issued over recent months. Security personnel are preparing to ensure the operation proceeds smoothly and without incident.

In a separate action, authorities carried out a large eviction drive in Dakshin Nambor’s Rajapukhuri and Gelajan areas on Sunday. The operation left hundreds homeless as officials razed approximately 140 homes in Gelajan and 250 in Rajapukhuri.

Security forces maintained a strong presence as bulldozers and excavators cleared the settlements. The demolition in Gelajan began early in the day, catching several families still inside their homes. Many residents only began vacating after demolition had already started.

“We came from Nagaon after the river destroyed our home. We survived by farming and selling fish in Sarupathar,” said one evicted resident of Gelajan. Others shared similar stories of displacement and hardship.

Among those affected were families with political affiliations and public service history in the area. “My relative served as a ward member for Gelajan. We won on a BJP ticket twice. Even though the party fielded a new candidate this year, we retained support. Still, our home was demolished,” said another resident.

Many evictees belong to the Naga community, some claiming they had lived in the area for decades. Meanwhile, local Assamese families voiced concerns that the now-cleared land might again be resettled by displaced groups, potentially reigniting land disputes in the region.