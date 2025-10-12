Guwahati: A three-member fact-finding committee, formed to investigate serious allegations against Assam’s Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, began its two-day probe on campus Sunday.

The panel will meet with students, faculty, and staff to assess the VC’s conduct and administrative decisions, which have triggered widespread unrest at the central university.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who also serves as the university’s Chancellor, ordered the formation of the committee after receiving multiple complaints and reports regarding alleged misconduct, financial irregularities, and administrative failures by the VC.

The Governor’s office confirmed that the decision was prompted by “serious allegations” warranting immediate inquiry.

“The committee will meet all key stakeholders, students, teachers, and staff, to understand the ground realities and collect written or verbal grievances,” said an official spokesperson on Saturday.

The inquiry panel is led by IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal and includes Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Jiten Hazarika and Higher Education Department Secretary Narayan Konwar.

According to the terms of reference, the panel must submit a detailed factual report to the Governor within seven days of the notification’s issuance.

Tensions at Tezpur University have remained high since mid-September, when students accused VC Singh of showing disrespect toward Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg during the state’s mourning period after his passing.

The situation escalated on September 22, when angry confrontations broke out between students and university authorities, forcing the Vice-Chancellor to leave the campus amid protests.

The Sonitpur district administration responded by ordering a magisterial inquiry into the incident, particularly the university’s handling of the mourning period and student grievances.

Adding to the pressure, the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association submitted a joint memorandum to the Governor and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding the removal of VC Singh.

The association has accused him of serious financial and administrative irregularities, including decisions allegedly taken without transparency or due consultation.

“The administration under VC Singh has not only ignored the sentiments of the student community but also violated basic norms of university governance,” one faculty member stated, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As the probe begins, students and faculty members alike see the panel’s visit as a crucial moment in their demand for accountability and reform.

The committee has invited stakeholders to submit formal complaints, either in writing or through direct interaction during the visit.

“This is our chance to make every voice heard. We believe the truth will emerge, and the authorities will take corrective action,” said a senior student who took part in the protests.

The fact-finding committee’s report will likely determine the next steps concerning the Vice-Chancellor’s position and efforts to restore normalcy on campus.