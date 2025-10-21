North Lakhimpur: A family dispute over a banana plant used for Diwali decorations turned deadly at Bihpuria in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, on Tuesday morning.

One person, Sadhan Das, died after his brothers allegedly assaulted him during the altercation.

The incident took place at Solmari Nath Gaon, under the jurisdiction of Bihpuria Police Station.

According to eyewitnesses and family members, Sadhan Das’s brothers Rajib, Pradip, and Bapan, allegedly attacked him following an argument over a banana tree that was to be used as a stand for decorative lamps.

Sadhan’s wife and daughter told reporters that one of the assailants struck him on the head with an iron rod, leaving him critically injured.

Family members rushed Sadhan to Bihpuria Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sadhan’s daughter alleged that the dispute was not merely about the banana tree, but linked to a long-standing succession issue over ancestral land.

She claimed her father was murdered by his brothers due to property-related tensions.

His wife also accused the police of negligence, claiming she had contacted Bihpuria Police on Sunday, fearing for her family’s safety.

“I begged the police to visit us to ensure our security, but they asked me to come the next day. And this morning, my husband was killed,” she told the media.

No official statement has yet been issued by the police regarding the allegations or any arrests.