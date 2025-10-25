Guwahati: Fans across Assam have launched a campaign to make Roi Roi Binale a major release, serving as a tribute to singer-actor Zubeen Garg, whose death in Singapore last month affected the state deeply.

Pre-booking for the film, scheduled for release on October 31, began Thursday evening, and within hours, most seats in Guwahati theatres were sold out. By Friday morning, only a few tickets remained, as audiences across the state prepared to see what supporters are calling “the last film of our beloved Zubeen da.”

The campaign extends beyond ticket sales. Supporters are advocating for Roi Roi Binale to have permanent theatre screenings, drawing comparisons to Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir, which has continuously screened Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ for over thirty years.

“If DDLJ can run for more than 30 years in Maratha Mandir, Mumbai, I think we can think of Roi Roi Binale in the same line in Guwahati,” said Subhankar Banerjee, a public relations practitioner from Guwahati. He has directly appealed to Simanta Shekhar, requesting that Aideo Cinema Hall commit to indefinite screenings. “If possible, please make this happen,” Banerjee added.

Social media has become a platform for supporters, with many stating, “Let us all unite to make this a historic statement and etch Zubeen da’s name in the annals of Indian cinema. Let us collectively strive to break all records and create a box office All Time Blockbuster that will be a beacon of inspiration for Indian cinema.”

Fans see Roi Roi Binale not only as a film but also as a connection to an artist who influenced generations through his music and films.

“Let us join forces and shower our love and admiration for Zubeen da,” supporters wrote, making the film’s release a collective tribute to his legacy.