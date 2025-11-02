Guwahati: When you walk through the forests of Assam, the silence is deceptive – beneath it lies the hum of vigilance, of people who risk their lives so the forest can breathe.

These words from Rangers – Women Reshaping Conservation introduce Pallabi Das, Range Forest Officer from Assam, whose story stands out among India’s most fearless women conservationists.

Kirtivardhan Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India, launched the book recently at the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Vivek Menon, Founder and Executive Director of the Wildlife Trust of India and Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission.

Authored by Deepali Atul Deokar, Founder and Director of the Exploring Womanhood Foundation and a member of the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA) and the Commission on Education and Communication (CEC), the book highlights 14 inspiring stories of female rangers who are breaking barriers in one of the most demanding fields of environmental protection — from the Himalayas to the Bay of Bengal, and from the Indo-Malayan landscapes to the Arabian Sea coast.

The chapter portrays Pallabi Das’s unflinching commitment to the forests of Assam — a region where conservation and community life are deeply intertwined.

It portrays her leadership in curbing the illegal timber trade, confronting poaching networks, and building trust among forest-dependent villagers.

“Fear has never been an option,” the book quotes her as saying. “When you are in the forest, you stand not just for trees and animals, you stand for the people who depend on them.”

Her inclusion in the anthology underscores the evolving role of women in India’s forest administration.

Meanwhile, in Assam’s complex ecological landscapes, from the riverine belts of Sonitpur to the floodplains near Kaziranga, Das’s approach reflects a rare blend of enforcement and empathy, setting an example for young officers across the country.

“In the end,” the chapter notes, “what makes Pallabi Das remarkable is not just her bravery, but her belief that conservation is a collective act, one that begins with listening.”

With the launch of Rangers – Women Reshaping Conservation, Assam finds its voice represented on a global platform, celebrating the women who protect India’s wild frontiers with courage, conviction, and compassion.