Bajali: Four youths were killed and three others critically injured in the early hours of Saturday in a road accident in lower Assam‘s Bajali district.

The accident occurred on NH 27 near Bhawanipur, as a Maruti Van (AS 15M 2022) carrying a group of people returning from the Nalbari Raas festival collided with a stationary truck.

The victims, identified as Nuzim Uddin Khan, Majanur Rahman, Assis Habib Khan, and Monirol Islam Haque, succumbed to their injuries.

Three survivors, Kaji Saklin Ahmed, Shabbir Ai Amar Khan, and Mizanur Khan, were rushed to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta, for urgent medical attention.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and their families have been informed.

This tragic incident has cast a somber mood over the festive celebrations, highlighting the importance of road safety, especially during peak travel times.