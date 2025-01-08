Assam: Four leopard cubs rescued in Dibrugarh, sent to CWRC

Guwahati: Four leopard cubs, around four weeks old, were found abandoned in a garden at Sasoni Bhokot village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Tuesday morning.

The cubs were discovered in a secluded area of the garden belonging to local farmer Pramod Mahanta, attracting attention from curious onlookers.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon receiving the alert, the forest department quickly dispatched a team, including veterinarians, to assess the cubs’ condition. Fortunately, they were found to be in stable health.

The cubs were subsequently transported to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) near Kaziranga National Park for further care and attention. The CWRC is equipped to handle such cases and ensure proper rehabilitation for wildlife in need.

The forest department is investigating the circumstances of the abandonment and is keeping an eye out for any signs of the mother leopard. Typically, leopard cubs remain with their mothers for up to two years, learning essential survival skills.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While cubs at four weeks are generally cared for by their mothers, they may be orphaned or abandoned for a variety of reasons.

This incident underscores the challenges wildlife face in human-dominated areas, highlighting the importance of prompt intervention to ensure the well-being of young, vulnerable animals like these leopard cubs.

Authorities are committed to ensuring their survival and will continue to monitor their progress closely.