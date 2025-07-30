Guwahati: Two judicial officers and two senior advocates were sworn in as Additional Judges of the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday.

Judicial Officers Pranjal Das and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, alongside Advocates Anjan Moni Kalita and Rajesh Mazumdar, took the oath of office and secrecy.

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Justice Ashutosh Kumar administered the oath.

These four additional judges have been appointed to the Gauhati High Court for a period of two years. The Ministry of Law and Justice officially notified their appointments on Tuesday.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had announced their appointments via a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. The appointment order was signed by Jagannath Srinivasan, Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

In addition to the Gauhati High Court appointments, the President also cleared the names of 15 other individuals for judicial positions in the Telangana and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.