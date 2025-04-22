Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court received a bomb threat via email from an unidentified account on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the region.

The email, which specifically warned of an impending explosion within the court premises, set off a wave of panic among court officials and residents alike.

Following the alarming threat, local authorities swiftly escalated their security measures, putting the entire area under heightened surveillance.

In an immediate response, senior officials from the Guwahati Police and the Special Branch (SB) rushed to the scene and are currently supervising the security arrangements.

At the same time, police officers and cybercrime experts have gone on high alert, launching an extensive investigation to track down the source of the threatening email.

While the situation remains under investigation, authorities have not yet been able to trace the identity of the individual responsible for sending the bomb threat.

Security in the region remains high, with ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the public and the integrity of the judicial process.