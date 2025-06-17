Assam: Gauhati University launches podcast series ‘Chai, Chatters & Chapters’

Guwahati: Gauhati University, Assam, has announced the launch of its official podcast series, “Chai, Chatters & Chapters”, designed to highlight the institution’s achievements, research milestones, and vibrant campus life.

The inaugural episode of the podcast will premiere on June 18, 2025, at 7:00 PM on the university’s official Facebook and YouTube channels, featuring Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the initiative, Prof Mahanta said, “This podcast is a unique opportunity to share the rich legacy of Gauhati University with a global audience. It will encourage meaningful conversations about our academic pursuits, cultural traditions, and the vibrant spirit of our students and faculty. I am delighted to be part of the first episode and invite our entire community to engage with the stories that define who we are.”

Envisioned as a forward-thinking outreach platform, “Chai, Chatters & Chapters” aims to transcend conventional communication modes by capturing and sharing the essence of the university’s academic, cultural, and research identity.

The series will feature discussions on breakthrough research—from nuclear physics to interdisciplinary studies—while also reflecting on student experiences and institutional heritage.

Beyond academics, the podcast will spotlight student-led initiatives through various cultural and sports clubs, as well as programs like the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS), underscoring the university’s role in fostering leadership and civic engagement.

With participation from a diverse mix of voices—including alumni, researchers, faculty, policymakers, bureaucrats, and students—the podcast is set to create a bridge between academia and the wider community. The content will also touch upon pressing global issues such as sustainability, cultural preservation, and educational innovation.

By leveraging this digital platform, Gauhati University hopes to strengthen its visibility across Northeast India, pan-India, and Southeast Asia, encouraging cross-border academic collaborations, joint research ventures, dual-degree programs, and faculty exchange initiatives.

As “Chai, Chatters & Chapters” prepares for its debut, the university extends an open invitation to students, alumni, academic professionals, and the public to join the conversation. The podcast promises to evolve into not just an archive of institutional memory, but also a vibrant space for dialogue, inspiration, and shared knowledge.