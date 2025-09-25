Guwahati: Gauhati University will introduce a four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) starting from the academic session 2026–27.

This marks a significant step toward realising the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes multidisciplinary and integrated teacher training.

The initiative follows the Letter of Intent (LOI) that the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) issued to the university on September 18, 2025.

The University’s Department of Education will offer integrated four-year B.A.–B.Ed. and B.Sc.–B.Ed. courses under this programme.

The launch of ITEP aims to strengthen the teacher education ecosystem in the Northeast and across India by developing professionally trained, skilled, and motivated educators.

Highlighting the programme’s significance, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, said:

“The introduction of the Integrated Teacher Education Programme will greatly benefit Assam by creating a new generation of competent and future-ready teachers.

Gauhati University is committed to leading this transformation, ensuring that Assam contributes meaningfully to shaping the future of education in India.”