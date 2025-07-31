Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called for the immediate removal of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, accusing them of a ‘complete failure’ in India’s foreign policy.

His demand follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on Indian exports.

Gogoi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quickly revamp his foreign policy team to protect India’s interests on the global stage. “The statements made by President Trump in the past two days are unacceptable. India needs new advisors,” Gogoi said in New Delhi. “The Prime Minister should seriously consider replacing the current officials, especially the External Affairs Minister and National Security Advisor.”

This demand followed Trump’s unveiling of tariffs on a wide range of Indian goods, including auto parts, electronics, gems, jewelry, textiles, and processed foods.

Trump justified the hike by accusing India of maintaining “obnoxious” trade barriers and of deepening defense ties with Russia.

Trump also criticized India as the “Tariff King” and claimed that it imposes the “highest tariffs in the world,” blocking U.S. products through non-monetary trade barriers. These remarks have raised alarms in both diplomatic and trade circles, both in India and internationally.

To add to the pressure, U.S. officials have hinted at imposing secondary penalties due to India’s defense cooperation with Russia.

These penalties could affect Indian companies working with Russian entities under sanctions, further complicating India’s diplomatic situation.

Gogoi’s comments have fueled opposition criticism of the Modi government’s handling of foreign relations. “This issue is not just about trade; it’s about trust, strategy, and vision. The foreign policy team has failed to safeguard India’s interests,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office have yet to comment on the tariff hike or Gogoi’s call for a leadership change. This silence is increasing uncertainty among diplomats and business leaders.

As tensions rise between India and the U.S., calls for a major overhaul in India’s foreign policy team are growing louder.