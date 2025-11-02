Guwahati: Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns over recent controversies at several prominent universities in the Northeast, including Tezpur University, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), and Gauhati University.

In a social media post, Gogoi noted that these institutions, once considered centres of academic excellence, have recently been in the spotlight “for the wrong reasons.” He highlighted that decisions and actions by the Vice-Chancellors in many cases have led to dissatisfaction among students and faculty, affecting both the universities’ performance and their rankings.

Gogoi added that he has written to the Prime Minister’s Office regarding issues at Tezpur University, but his concern covers higher education institutions across the entire Northeast region.

He said he plans to raise the matter in Parliament, urging the central government to uphold transparency, accountability, and academic freedom in these institutions.

The MP expressed hope for a constructive response from the PMO to restore the credibility and academic environment of these universities.

Earlier, a delegation of Tezpur University’s teachers’ association and student leaders met Gogoi, presenting documented concerns and seeking his immediate support.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, he emphasized that Tezpur University, established under the Assam Accord, has historically been a leading centre of higher education and innovation in the region.