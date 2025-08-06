Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) in Assam has launched its Student Induction Programme (SIP) 2025 at the university’s main campus in Hathkhowapara, Azara.

The week-long orientation, which began on August 4 and will continue until August 9, is aimed at helping newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students transition into campus life.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The inaugural ceremony was attended by university officials, faculty, staff, students, and their families. Members of the academic council and deans formally welcomed the new batch of students into the GCU community.

In his address, SSA Society President Jasoda Ranjan Das emphasized the university’s commitment to producing both academically capable and socially responsible graduates.

Chancellor Jayanta Deka spoke about the transformative impact of higher education and encouraged students to pursue both academic excellence and personal integrity. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kandarpa Das outlined GCU’s mission to deliver quality education that aligns with regional needs and societal development.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The first day included orientation sessions covering university policies, academic expectations, mentorship opportunities, and available support services. These sessions were designed to help students feel supported and prepared as they begin their academic journey.

Students also participated in a guided tour of the campus, exploring the university’s academic buildings, laboratories, digital libraries, and recreational facilities.

The induction programme, coordinated by Moytri Sarmah, Dean of Student Affairs, will include academic briefings, guest lectures, student club activities, and cultural programmes throughout the week.