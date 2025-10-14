Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is engaging in “credit-seeking politics” over the investigation into the shocking demise of Zubeen Garg.

He said that the state government’s handling of the case has raised serious questions about its intent and transparency.

Addressing a meeting of the Bokakhat Block Congress Committee on Tuesday, Gogoi added the government was more focused on taking political credit than ensuring justice.

“The Chief Minister’s handling of Zubeen Garg’s case reflects the BJP’s brand of credit-seeking politics. Instead of allowing the investigation to reach its natural conclusion through the court, he seems eager to certify himself and wrap up the matter,” Gogoi remarked.

Gogoi also said he was concerned over public statements made by the Chief Minister while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is still conducting its probe.

“When the head of the government comments on an ongoing investigation, it can influence perception and raise doubts about fairness. The people of Assam are worried about the direction in which state politics is heading,” Gogoi said.

He added that justice can only be served when the court delivers its verdict on the charges and punishments against the accused, as quoted by India Today Ne.

“Until then, the government must refrain from politicising the issue or trying to take moral credit. Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but a voice of Assam. What he deserves is justice, not politics,” he added.