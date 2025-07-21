Assam: Golden langur dies of electrocution in Raimona National Park, another injured

Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: A golden langur was electrocuted and killed on Sunday morning inside Raimona National Park in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

A second langur was seriously injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment, forest officials said.

The incident occurred near the Raimona Range Office. Officials of the Forest Department have attributed the cause to uninsulated overhead power lines connected to the Gossaigaon Electrical Subdivision.

According to department sources, the lines were reportedly installed using low-grade materials and lacked insulation, posing risks to arboreal wildlife.

Golden langurs (Trachypithecus geei) are listed as an endangered species and are found only in limited forest patches in western Assam and parts of Bhutan.

In Assam, the species is concentrated in areas including Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary, Manas National Park, Raimona National Park, and Kakoijana Reserve Forest. Conservation estimates indicate a wild population of approximately 5,500 to 6,000 individuals.

Following the incident, wildlife researchers and forest officials have called for an immediate inspection of electrical infrastructure within protected forest areas. Environmental groups have also urged the state electricity department to install insulated lines in wildlife-sensitive zones.

Forest Department spokespersons confirmed that a veterinary unit is monitoring the condition of the injured langur. Officials also stated that plans are being discussed to identify and insulate high-risk areas to prevent further such incidents.

In response to the incident, several conservation organisations have requested stricter enforcement of safety measures near ecological corridors and enhanced coordination between infrastructure agencies and environmental authorities.

The state government has not yet issued a formal statement, but officials said preliminary assessments are underway.