Guwahati: Assam’s State Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, stated on November 3 that the proposal to include the biography of the late singer Zubeen Garg in the state’s school curriculum is being actively reviewed.

Speaking to the media, he said, “I believe the board is the appropriate authority to make the final decision. SCERT is also evaluating the matter to ensure that it aligns with the national curriculum framework. Something will be done. We will take necessary steps.”

In the meantime, responding to recent remarks by Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, the minister strongly responded, saying Gogoi’s behavior and parliamentary questions indicate questionable associations.

“The kind of questions he asks in Parliament itself indicates that he may have some connections with Pakistan. There is no need to look for anything further. Just observe the nature of the questions he raises in Parliament,” Pegu stated.