Guwahati: The Assam government has embarked on a mission for “a cashless medical treatment facility for state employees, pensioners, and their dependents under its flagship ‘Ayushman Asom Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (AA-MMLSAY)’.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the the new facility on Thursday that will help beneficiaries to avail of cashless treatment in empanelled hospitals across Assam and leading corporate hospitals nationwide.



Previously, the scheme operated solely on a reimbursement model since its launch in 2023.

“Now, employees and pensioners can receive treatment without worrying about arranging funds. To ensure a smooth transition, the existing reimbursement system will continue in parallel,” the Chief Minister said.

Also Read: Assam’s Kosturi Sharmah wins two silver medals at IFA World Championships 2025

2,23,826 employees and 6,172 pensioners have registered under the scheme.

The Assam government has already reimbursed Rs 65 crore.

CM Sarma explained that unlike Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana, which is funded by the Centre, the state’s MMLSAY is self-sustaining, financed through contributions from employees. He estimated that 7–8 lakh beneficiaries could be covered in the coming years.

He also announced that the Assam government will soon constitute its own Pay Commission, ensuring that state employees receive benefits concurrently with their central counterparts.