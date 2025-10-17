Guwahati: The Government of Assam has established a One-Man Inquiry Commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

This commission has been constituted under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, as per Notification No. ECF-708361/4 dated October 3, 2025.

The commission’s responsibilities include investigating the facts and circumstances related to Garg’s death, determining the sequence of events before and after the incident, and examining any lapses, negligence, or misconduct by individuals, authorities, or institutions connected to the case.

It will also explore whether any external factors, such as foul play, conspiracy, or unlawful actions, contributed to or were associated with the death.

The commission is required to submit its report within six months of the date of notification.

The office of the commission is located at the Assam Khadi & Village Industries Board on Maniram Dewan Road, Chandmari, Guwahati-781003.

Statements will be recorded from November 3 to November 21, 2025, excluding Sundays, between 10:30 AM and 4:00 PM.

Individuals wishing to provide statements must submit notarised affidavits along with a list of supporting documents, either originals or certified copies, and indicate the sources from which additional documents may be obtained.

The commission’s secretary, Aroop Pathak, has requested broad publicity of the notice through leading state and national newspapers, All India Radio, Doordarshan, and satellite channels to ensure all relevant parties have the opportunity to participate.

This inquiry aims to provide a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s death, ensuring accountability under judicial supervision.