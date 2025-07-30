Guwahati: The Assam government has revised school timings in Kamrup Metro district, with the new schedule set to take effect from August 1, 2025.

The Office of the District Elementary Education Officer cum District Mission Coordinator (DMC) issued the updated directive after consulting with the District Commissioner.

Officials stated that the changes aim to promote public well-being, particularly in response to seasonal and logistical considerations.

Under the revised timetable, Higher Secondary and Secondary schools will now function from 7:30 am to 1 pm, extending the school day by 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the government has retained existing hours for Lower Primary (L.P.) and Middle English (M.E.) schools. L.P. schools will continue to operate from 7.30 am to 11.30 am, while M.E. schools will run from 7.30 am to 12 noon, as outlined in the earlier order issued on June 10.

Authorities confirmed that the new schedule will remain in effect until further notice.