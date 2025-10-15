Guwahati: The Assam government has barred mobile internet services in Baksa district after a ruckus on Wednesday during the transfer of undertrial prisoners from police custody to the district jail.

An official notification from the Home and Political Department stated that the move was prompted by public unrest near Baksa District Jail.

Authorities expressed concerns that social media and messaging platforms could be used to spread rumours or inflammatory content, potentially escalating the situation.

The order, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Tewari under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, immediately halts all mobile internet and data services in the district until further notice.

The notification clarified that voice calls and broadband services via fixed-line connections will continue to function during the suspension period.

The government also warned that any violation of the order would invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act.