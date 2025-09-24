Guwahati: The Assam government will soon launch an online portal allowing organisations and individuals to request a portion of the ashes of late music icon Zubeen Garg.

The initiative aims to honour the deep emotional connection people across the state shared with the beloved singer and cultural ambassador.

Speaking to the media at Kamarkuchi, the site of Garg’s cremation, Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that the Department of Cultural Affairs will manage the entire process.

“We are developing a dedicated platform where institutions and organisations can apply to receive a portion of Garg’s ashes. If any remains are left after fulfilling institutional requests, we will then consider individual applications,” the minister said.

Garg, 52, tragically passed away on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore.

Officials brought his body back to Assam on Monday, and thousands of mourners filled the streets of Guwahati to pay their respects as the coffin travelled to the state capital.

On Tuesday, the government conducted his last rites with full state honours at Kamarkuchi, near the outskirts of the city.

To preserve the site where the cremation took place, authorities will begin constructing a boundary wall and demarcating the area permanently.

Pegu added that Assam Police will deploy security personnel at the site to safeguard the location while ensuring public access for those wishing to pay homage.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the government would take a portion of Zubeen Garg’s ashes to Jorhat, the town where he spent his early years.

Pegu confirmed that the government will conduct the 13th-day mourning rituals in Jorhat and is currently selecting a suitable site to build a memorial in Garg’s honour.

Described by many as the “Son of Assam,” Zubeen Garg was more than a musician; he served as a cultural icon who united generations through his music and activism.