Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved a key clause of the 2020 Bodoland Peace Accord by granting Cabinet Minister–equivalent status to the Deputy Chief Executive Member (Dy CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the Cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan that BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Deputy Chief Rihon Daimari will now have status equal to Assam Cabinet Ministers. Other Executive Members will get the rank of Ministers of State within the BTC area.

“In line with the Bodoland Accord, the BTC Deputy Chief has also been accorded Cabinet Minister status,” Sarma said.

The decision came a day after Sarma met BTC Executive Members, senior officials, and deputy commissioners from all five BTC districts in Guwahati.

Earlier in the day, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) held massive rallies across Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts and in Biswanath, demanding full implementation of the 2020 Accord.

Thousands joined the protests, the largest since the Accord’s signing. At a rally in Kokrajhar, ABSU president Dipen Boro announced a new agitation plan, including a seminar in New Delhi on November 20, a dharna at Jantar Mantar on November 21, and a mega rally in Kokrajhar in December.

Political observers see the Cabinet’s decision as a gesture toward the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), which recently regained control of the BTC, ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, speculation about the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leaving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has grown after its BTC poll loss.

UPPL councillor Dhananjay Basumatary said, “Yesterday, a meeting was held with UPPL members at Gabbru Khunda Manas Resort. Some members suggested that the party should leave the NDA soon, but the final decision will be taken in November.”