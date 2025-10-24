Guwahati: In an effort to preserve the sanctity and solemnity of the cremation ground of legendary singer Zubeen Garg at Hatimura in Assam’s Kamarkuchi, the District Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan, Sumit Sattawan, IAS, has issued a set of strict regulations on Thursday evening effective immediately.

According to the official order, the cremation ground will remain open to visitors from 6 am to 10 pm daily, allowing fans and admirers to pay their homage within these hours. No visitors will be permitted beyond the stipulated time.

The order also prohibits the entry of individuals under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicants, emphasizing that anyone found intoxicated will not be allowed within the premises.

Additionally, the consumption, serving, or distribution of liquor has been strictly banned both inside the cremation ground and in its surrounding areas.

The directive follows discussions with local residents and stakeholders to ensure that the site remains a place of respect, remembrance, and peace, reflecting the deep reverence people hold for the late artist.

Enforcement responsibilities have been assigned to the Guwahati Police, including the DCP (East Police District), Circle Officer of Sonapur Revenue Circle, and other administrative officials across Kamrup Metropolitan District.

Officials stated that the move aims to maintain public order and decorum, ensuring that the cremation site continues to serve as a dignified memorial for one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.