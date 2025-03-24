Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted bail to University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque in a case registered at Dhekiajuli police station.

This marks the fifth case in which the court has granted bail to Mahbubul Hoque, bringing him closer to release after multiple legal battles.

Earlier, the court granted bail to Mahbubul Hoque in two cases filed in Patharkandi. While the court has put on hold cases registered in Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Goalpara following its directives.

With the latest court order in his favor, he is likely to be released from jail soon.

It is relevant to mention that, a joint team of Guwahati police and the Special Task Force (STF) first arrested Hoque, along with five teachers from a school in Patharkandi, on February 22, in Guwahati.

Police arrested Hoque over allegations of taking money in exchange for facilitating unfair means during the CBSE Class 12 Physics examination.

According to reports, 274 students appeared for the Physics exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Assam’s Sribhumi district, including 45 from the school and 214 from the ERD Group (A foundation run by Haque).

The authorities accused the teachers of facilitating students from other districts to appear for the Class 12 CBSE board exams by promising unfair means to secure high marks.