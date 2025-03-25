Guwahati: A journalist from the Assam-based news portal, Cross Current, was detained by police on Tuesday after visiting the office of the Managing Director of Apex Bank in Guwahati.

The detention has sparked criticism from political figures and raised concerns about press freedom.

Dilwar Hussain Majumder was detained and taken to Pan Bazar police station after he went to the Apex Bank’s office to seek an interview with MD Damburu Shaikia regarding alleged irregularities at the bank.

Majumder was reportedly attempting to gather information about a protest by Assam Jatiya Yuva Shakti concerning these allegations.

Instead of responding to Majumder’s inquiries, bank authorities contacted the Guwahati police, leading to his detention. Police detained him, citing allegations of illegal trespassing at the bank.

Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi condemned the detention, stating, “We strongly condemn the Assam government’s attempt to muzzle the voices of journalists. Why is the government trying to stop a journalist from performing his duties? We will not allow such fascist acts.”

Raijor Dal leader Rachel Hussain also criticized the incident, saying, “We strongly condemn this incident. There is no freedom of journalists under BJP rule. If someone criticizes the BJP government, they send them to jail. This has to end.”

This incident follows previous cases where journalists in Assam have faced legal scrutiny. In April 2023, Jitumoni Bora, then editor of the digital section of Prag News, was questioned by police following a Facebook post about a Bihu dance event aimed at a Guinness World Record.

In May 2022, Barshashree Buragohain, a student, was arrested for a Facebook post containing a poem that supported ULFA (I).