Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough in the fight against human trafficking, a team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD), based at Dispur Police Station in Assam, successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt and rescued five victims late Sunday evening.

Based on credible intelligence, the Dispur PS team launched a targeted operation that led to the arrest of four individuals involved in the trafficking network. The accused have been identified as Hemanta Borah (32) of Chatia, Jainur Ali (38) of Dodora, Aminul Islam (36) of Lakhipur, and one unidentified woman. All four are currently in custody.

The five victims, who were being trafficked for unknown purposes, were safely rescued during the operation. Authorities have ensured their safety and are providing necessary assistance, including counseling and rehabilitation.

Dispur Police confirmed via a post on the social media platform X that legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individuals under relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway to trace the full extent of the trafficking network and identify any possible accomplices.

The swift and efficient response of the EGPD team has further drawn praise from the community and underscores the Assam Police’s strong stance against crimes involving human exploitation.

This successful operation reaffirms the commitment of the Assam Police to protecting vulnerable individuals and dismantling criminal networks operating in the region.